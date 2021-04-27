Firefighters Battle Rowhouse Fire In Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews battled a rowhouse fire in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood overnight. Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke on the 2400 block of Duncan Street, around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.Best High Schools In The Philadelphia Region, According To U.S. News & World Report
Two people were treated on scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.