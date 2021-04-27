Chickie's & Pete's Holding Two-Day Job Fair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Are you looking for work? Chickie’s & Pete’s is putting out the help wanted sign.
The home of the Crabfries is hosting a two-day "hirepalooza" job fair on Wednesday and Thursday. The event will run from 11 a.m. until close.
There will be walk-in interviews at every Chickie’s & Pete’s location which means someone could get hired right on the spot.
"We are excited to welcome our customers back in much larger numbers than we have seen over the past year to all of our locations. We now need the staff to support the growing business demand," said company Chairman and CEO Pete Ciarrocchi. "We have the best staff in the industry at Chickie's & Pete's and we can't wait to meet new employees who want to join our family."
Pre-registration is recommended for this event but is not mandatory.
If you want to register ahead of time, click here.
Following the interviews, candidates will be invited to enjoy free Crabfries and a soft drink.