PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pharmacy in Philadelphia had to throw away some unused doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. Centennial Pharmacy Services put out a call for walk-ups today.
One thousand vaccine doses were set to expire around 1 p.m.READ MORE: Former Delaware River Waterfront Corporation Bookkeeper Allegedly Stole $2.6 Million To Fund Lavish Lifestyle
They were able to get more than 500 people vaccinated before the vaccines expired.READ MORE: Woman Shot, Killed In Smyrna Middle School Parking Lot, Prompting Lockdown
The pharmacy’s owner says people shouldn’t be fearful of the vaccine.MORE NEWS: US Pushes Real ID Deadline Back To May 2023 Because Of COVID-19
Centennial Pharmacy Services on North Delaware Avenue has walk-up appointments available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday every week.