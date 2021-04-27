CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pharmacy in Philadelphia had to throw away some unused doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. Centennial Pharmacy Services put out a call for walk-ups today.

One thousand vaccine doses were set to expire around 1 p.m.

They were able to get more than 500 people vaccinated before the vaccines expired.

The pharmacy’s owner says people shouldn’t be fearful of the vaccine.

Centennial Pharmacy Services on North Delaware Avenue has walk-up appointments available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday every week.