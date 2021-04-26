PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – To encourage more Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, U.S. health officials are considering giving fully vaccinated people more freedoms. International travel is one of many freedom top U.S. health officials are touting for those who are fully protected.

It’s the latest push in the race to get more COVID-19 vaccines in the arms of Americans.

“We’re increasingly going to see a world where people who have been vaccinated are going to enjoy a lot of freedoms,” White House Senior Advisor for COVID-19 response Andy Slavitt said.

Including travel – the New York Times is reporting the European Union will allow vaccinated U.S. tourists to visit Europe this summer.

“Whether it’s traveling to Europe or whether it’s just seeing your family and friends without having to worry, vaccinations are key,” Slavitt said.

Other vaccination incentives may soon follow.

The CDC is expected to come out with updated guidelines for the fully vaccinated, specifically when it comes to wearing masks outdoors.

“So, stay tuned. It’s coming soon,” U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

All this comes at a time when the U.S. could soon have more doses of the vaccine than people who are willing to receive them. And CDC data shows 8% of people who got one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have missed their second shot.

“Whenever you have a two-dose vaccine, you’re going to see people who for one reason or other – convenience, forgetting, a number of other things – just don’t show up for the second vaccine,” Fauci said.

For those two-dose vaccines — officials say the protection is stronger and lasts longer with two shots than with just one.

As of this weekend, just over 40% of eligible people 16 years and older in Philly have received at least one dose. About 26% of the eligible population are fully vaccinated. Those numbers are according to the Philadelphia Health Department.