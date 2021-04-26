Police: Possible Road Rage Causes Crash, Fight In North Philadelphia

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A driver crashed into a building and then fought with another driver in North Philadelphia. Police say it may have been triggered by road rage.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 3000 block of North Stillman Street.

Police say the vehicle went through the front of an abandoned building.

No one was hurt and so far no arrests.