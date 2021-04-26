PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Drivers in Pennsylvania, be warned. Fines for failing to move over are going up.
It requires motorists to move into the farthest lane when a vehicle is stopped or disabled. That includes ambulances, police and sheriff’s cars, tow trucks, and anyone else.
“I cannot stress enough the importance of motorists doing their part. No one wants to see another person lose their life,” Pennsylvania State Trooper Jessica Tobin said.
It's a $500 fine for the first offense and $1,000 for the second.
Third and subsequent offenses are at least $2,000, and a 90-day license suspension.