PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has again vowed to veto a proposed bill that would ban transgender girls from competing in women’s school sports. The Republican-backed Fairness in Women’s Sports Act would bar anyone assigned male at birth from competing with female players.
I'll veto this discriminatory bill if it gets to my desk. https://t.co/nnc8vOuEdH
— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 26, 2021
Rep. Martina White (R-Philadelphia) is a sponsor of the bill, along with Rep. Barb Gleim (R-Cumberland), Rep. Valarie Gaydos (R-Allegheny), Rep. Dawn Keefer (R-York), and Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R- Clinton/Centre).
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has been a supporter of trans rights and will not sign the bill.
The governor’s office released a statement in early April regarding the bill.
“The governor has been clear – hate has no place in Pennsylvania, and that includes discrimination. Any legislation designed to deny opportunities to certain children is both disturbing and dangerous. Trans youth should know that they belong, that they are valued, and that their participation in school activities is welcomed. The governor would veto this type of legislation.”
Conservative lawmakers in more than 20 states have introduced legislation to ban or limit transgender athletes from competing on teams or sports that align with their gender identity. Laws banning transgender women and girls from participating in organized sports have been signed in Idaho, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas and Alabama.
