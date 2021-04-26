READING, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf will discuss the collaborative efforts of state agencies and community groups to vaccinate Pennsylvanians who are not able to leave home.
The briefing will take place at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Gov. Wolf, Health Agencies, Community Partners: Reaching Pennsylvanians Not Able to Leave Home to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
- When: Monday, April 26, 2021
- Time: 10:30 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
