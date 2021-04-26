TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — It’s been a long-awaited return to normal for students in New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy gave the green light for proms and graduations in the Garden State Monday.

This comes in what is the most expansive lifting of gathering restrictions since the start of the pandemic. It is timed perfectly for proms, weddings, and graduations.

“It is absolutely a huge milestone and kids are really looking forward to getting it back,” said Hailee Bertino, co-owner of Aimee Michelle Bridal & Prom.

Murphy is giving the green light for New Jersey to expand indoor gatherings from 35 to 50% up to 250 people, and outdoor gatherings up to 500 people beginning May 10.

“Within the past two months, kids have really been shopping,” Bertino said.

It’s welcoming news for Aimee Michelle Bridal & Prom in Cherry Hill, and event destinations including the Battleship New Jersey.

They were closed for most of the year in 2020 and forced to lay off most of their staff.

“We live and die by tours and how many people come and aboard this great ship,” Jack Willard, with the Battleship New Jersey, said.

Everyone is celebrating today’s great news and tomorrow’s hope.

“We’re still afloat, we’re still as steady as she goes and we’re excited to have more people come to experience the battleship,” Willard said.

Masks and social distancing will still be required for those who gather both indoors and out. Murphy also says come Memorial Day he is hoping to potentially announce another “perhaps considerable” increase of outdoor gathering rules.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.