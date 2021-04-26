TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday the Garden State will increase capacity limits for several indoor events, as well as capacity at large outdoor venues. During a 1 p.m. COVID-19 press conference, Murphy said beginning May 10, indoor capacity for the following events will increase to 50%:

Private catered events, including school proms and weddings

Memorial services

Performances

Political events

Funerals

Although capacity is increasing, only a maximum of 250 people will be allowed at the events. That’s up from a limit of 35% capacity and 150 people.

Meanwhile, capacity at large outdoor events will also increase to 50% starting May 10. The state will allow 500 people, from its current 200.

This includes venues of 1,000 or more fixed seats. Murphy said six feet of distance will need to be maintained between seated groups.

Murphy said the two-week delay is aimed at giving schools and businesses time to plan.

On Sunday, the governor tweeted that key metrics are improving, vaccination progress continues, and the state is ready to move forward.

Murphy said more restrictions will be loosened as the state’s COVID-19 data trends in the right direction.

New Jersey’s new coronavirus cases over the last two weeks have fallen by 25%. Hospitalizations have been below 2,000 for five days, falling below a high-point of more than 2,000 earlier this month, Murphy said.