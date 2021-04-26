TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he will make a “major” announcement on the state’s reopening efforts Monday at 1 p.m.
The governor tweeted that key metrics are improving, vaccination progress continues, and the state is ready to move forward.
“I will make a major announcement regarding our reopening efforts. As our key metrics improve and our vaccination progress continues, we’re ready to move forward,” Murphy said in a Tweet.
Tomorrow at 1:00 PM, I will make a major announcement regarding our reopening efforts. As our key metrics improve and our vaccination progress continues, we’re ready to move forward.
Tune in:
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 25, 2021
The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
