By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he will make a “major” announcement on the state’s reopening efforts Monday at 1 p.m.

The governor tweeted that key metrics are improving, vaccination progress continues, and the state is ready to move forward.

“I will make a major announcement regarding our reopening efforts. As our key metrics improve and our vaccination progress continues, we’re ready to move forward,” Murphy said in a Tweet.

The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.