PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The pandemic has claimed another Philadelphia summertime tradition — Center City Sips. This will be the second straight year without the weekly Wednesday night happy hours at bars and restaurants across Center City.
Organizers said they pulled the plug based on gathering limits and because they still don't know when Philadephia restaurants and bars will be permitted to fully open indoors.
Also on Monday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that indoor room and event capacities are expanding, as well outdoor gathering limits.
In two weeks, capacity limits in New Jersey will be raised to 50%. The governor's announcement comes just in time for prom season and June brides.
Meanwhile, the CDC is expected to come out with updated guidelines for those fully vaccinated, specifically when it comes to wearing masks outdoors.