NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — The Blood Bank of Delmarva has declared a blood emergency and is asking for donations. The blood bank currently has less than four days’ supply worth of blood.
That's well below the seven-day supply needed by area hospitals.
Donors with type "O" and "A" blood are especially needed since supplies of those types are very low.
"This is something happening nationwide. The number of donations are down. And the good news is when we ask the good folks of Delmarva, who live in the state of Delaware and surrounding areas, they tend to respond. It's not something we take lightly but when it gets to this point, we have to ask for help," said Tony Prado.
The blood bank says it is taking precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.