TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) – A 90-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting death of his neighbor on a side street across from police headquarters in Trenton, authorities said. Trenton police said three detectives “were close enough to hear the gunfire” shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday and immediately responded to the scene.
They found a woman with gunshot wounds and entered the home to find 90-year-old Clent Morris with a wound to his eye, police said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name wasn’t immediately released.
Morris was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said a handgun was recovered.
Trenton police said it appeared the suspect and victim “knew each other and have had disputes with each other in the past.”
Detectives with the Mercer County homicide task force are to bring charges after their investigation has been completed.
