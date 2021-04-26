Remaining 23 Philadelphia Public Schools Reopen Monday For Hybrid Learning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Monday, more Philadelphia Public School students will return to in-person learning. The district is opening the 23 remaining schools in phase two of hybrid education.Delmar Police Officer Keith Heacook Found Unconscious, Seriously Injured After Responding To Report Of Fight; Suspect Randon Wilkerson Arrested
Students in grades three through five will be in class for part of the week and learn remotely for the other days.
The twenty-three schools that have been cleared to reopen include AMY at James Martin Feltonville, Arts & Sciences MS Philadelphia Learning Academy – North, AMY Northwest MS Feltonville, Intermediate School Philadelphia, Juvenile Justice Service Center, Baldi MS, Girard Academic Music Program (GAMP), Science Leadership Academy at Beeber, Roberto Clemente MS, Warren G. Harding MS, Tilden MS, Russell H. Conwell MS, Hill-Freedman World Academy, General Louis Wagner MS, Carver Engineering & Science HS, Julia R. Masterman HS, Grover Washington Jr. MS, Crossroads Accelerated Academy Middle Years Alternative (MYA), Woodrow Wilson MS, Crossroads Academy at Hunting Park, and Penn Treaty HS.
For more information regarding Phase II of the School District of Philadelphia’s reopening plan click here.