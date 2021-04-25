Young Man Shot, Killed In Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Wilmington, Delaware. It happened on the 300 block of West 26th Street.
Police say a 20-year-old man was shot around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
He died at the hospital.
Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire.
That shooting happened just three blocks away from where a deadly double shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Two men were shot to death on the 300 block of Concord Avenue.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police.