Woman Critically Injured After Shot Near Walgreens In Hunting Park

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of West Hunting Park Avenue, near the Walgreens on North Broad Street.

The woman is in critical condition.

Police have not made any arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.