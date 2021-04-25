Woman Critically Injured After Shot Near Walgreens In Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of West Hunting Park Avenue, near the Walgreens on North Broad Street.CBS3 Pet Project: Entertaining The Family Cat
The woman is in critical condition.
Police have not made any arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.