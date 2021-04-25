Man Critically Injured After Shot In Head In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head in North Philadelphia. It happened just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday on North Marvine Street.
Police say the 23-year-old victim is in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
So far, no arrests have been made.

There is no motive for this shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.