DELMAR, Del. (CBS) – An officer in Delaware, near the Maryland border, was found unconscious and seriously injured after responding to a report of a fight, early Sunday morning. An elderly couple was also seriously injured in a separate but related incident.

Delaware State Police say a Delmar Police officer was dispatched to a report of a fight on the 11000 block of Buckingham Drive in the Yorkshire Estates Community, just after 5 a.m.

Dispatchers began checking on the officer and received no response. Additional officers were dispatched. A Wicomico County Sheriffs Office Deputy and a Delaware State Trooper arrived on scene to find the officer unconscious in the residence.

The officer, Cpl. Keith Heacook, suffered significant injuries and was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, Maryland.

Investigators say the officer was involved in a physical altercation. However, it’s unclear exactly what transpired inside the residence.

A preliminary investigation also revealed a separate, but related assault, which involved an elderly couple across the street from the original incident. Both of those victims sustained significant injuries. One of those victims was also taken to Shock Trauma.

Police say multiple people in the house were taken into custody.

Heacook is a 22-year veteran and has been employed by the Delmar Police Department since 1998.

“He is a husband, son, brother, and father,” Delmar Police Department Chief Ivan Barkley said. “Keith is fighting for his life right now and he needs your prayers along with the elderly couple who were also injured. Members from the Delmar Police appreciate the outpouring of community support as we continue to move forward. We appreciate the support from the Delaware State Police, Wicomico County Sheriffs Office, Maryland State Police, and all other agencies who responded and are assisting with this investigation.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.