BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – The search continues for Dulce Maria Alavez on her seventh birthday. Sunday afternoon, her family will lead a prayer service and a search for her in Bridgeton City Park.
The child was playing there when she vanished on September 16, 2019.
The reward for information leading to her return is now up to $75,000.
The reward for information leading to her return is now up to $75,000.

If you know anything about Dulce Alavez's disappearance, please call Bridgeton police.