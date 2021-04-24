PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Welcoming in spring, one walk or run at a time. With COVID-19 vaccines rolling out, many people are eager to get out of their homes. On Saturday, some residents in Manayunk did for Celebrate Trails Day.

It was an opportunity to explore the great outdoors in your own backyard, to grab some fresh air and a little exercise.

“This is the only thing we’ve been able to do for the past year, and it’s been wonderful,” Michelle Mantell said. “But we really appreciate it now.”

Saturday was Celebrate Trails Day, a yearly national initiative organized by Rails-to-Trails Conservancy.

“You couldn’t have asked for a better day today to celebrate the trails,” Megan Douress with the Manayunk Development Corporation. “so definitely get your friends and family and maintain distance from others who aren’t in your household and take advantage of this beautiful day.”

Manayunk saw a chance to mark the occasion with a run and walk, offering deals to local restaurants down Main Street as well.

“It’s a three-mile trail on the Manayunk Bridge and it will take you through Lower Merion,” Douress said.

Philadelphia and South Jersey boast more than 330 miles of trails, plenty of space for the COVID-19 conscience — and for those who just want to get out.

“It’s a beautiful day. It’s the first day that the park trails are open,” Karen Cooke of Lower Merion said. “We are blessed with wonderful park trails here in Philadelphia, and this is a great way to start to explore.”