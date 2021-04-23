WILLINGBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Willingboro High School senior was fatally shot outside of his home in Burlington County, New Jersey, on Thursday night. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday 18-year-old Yahsinn Robinson was found dead shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police were called to Robinson’s home in the first block of Barrington Lane Thursday for reports of gunfire.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Will You Receive A Plus-Up Payment?
Responding officers found Robinson struck by multiple gunshots at the scene, authorities said.
Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf To Discuss Efforts To Reduce Gun Violence In Philadelphia
Authorities said Friday that at this time, there have been no arrests as their investigation remains ongoing.
An autopsy will be performed on Friday afternoon.
The Willingboro Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office are leading the investigation, and they’re asking for the public’s help for information regarding the fatal shooting.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Flower Show Preparations Are In Full Bloom As PHS Debuts Pop-Up Garden, Kicks Off Bloom Philly Contest
Anyone who has any information can contact authorities at either 609-877-6958 or 609-265-7113. Tips can also be emailed to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.