PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley will provide the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccine distribution on Friday. He will be joined by Najja Orr, President and CEO of the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging, to talk about why it’s important that older Philadelphians get vaccinated and all of the ways they’re helping to make that happen.
The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Health Commissioner’s Weekly Briefing on COVID-19 Vaccine
- When: Friday, April 23
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.