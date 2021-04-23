CBSN PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and state Sen. Anthony Williams will discuss coordinated efforts to reduce gun violence in Philadelphia and across the commonwealth.

The briefing will take place at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

  • What: Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf and state Sen. Williams will discuss efforts to reduce gun violence
  • When: Friday, April 23
  • Time: 2 p.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

