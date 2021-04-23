PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and state Sen. Anthony Williams will discuss coordinated efforts to reduce gun violence in Philadelphia and across the commonwealth.
- What: Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf and state Sen. Williams will discuss efforts to reduce gun violence
- When: Friday, April 23
- Time: 2 p.m.
