PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is good news for SEPTA riders. The transit agency on Friday unveiled its new budget for next year.
It includes increased service without any fare hikes, thanks to money from the federal government.
If you ride the Market-Frankford Line, don't forget that the Allegheny Station in Kensington is temporarily closing.
The station will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
SEPTA plans to clean the station and do repairs.
You can use the Somerset or Tioga Stations while the Allegheny Station is closed.