By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pretzel lovers rejoice! Monday, April 26 is National Pretzel Day and several businesses are celebrating with freebies and deals.

The Philly Pretzel Factory is giving away one free pretzel per customer. Click here to find a location near you.

Auntie Anne’s is celebrating by giving away FREE pretzels all day long on Monday, April 26. The freebie is only available for Pretzel Perk members. Click here to join.

Wetzel’s Pretzels is giving away a free original pretzel on Monday. Click here to find a location near you.

 

