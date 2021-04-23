PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a cute new addition at the Philadelphia Zoo. Meet Lei, a baby Francois langur.
We are SO EXCITED to formally introduce you to the newest member of our Zoo family! Please meet Lei, our baby François langur.💕 She was born April 5 to first-time mom Ling and dad Chester. This is the second successful breeding of this species at the Zoo. pic.twitter.com/FHsFPG3H1p
— Philly Zoo (@phillyzoo) April 23, 2021
She was born earlier this month and we’re told everyone is doing well.
Francois langurs are an endangered species and this is the second successful breeding of the species at the zoo.
You can check out Lei and her family exploring their home in the rare animal conservation center and Zoo 360 trails.