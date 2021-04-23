CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a cute new addition at the Philadelphia Zoo. Meet Lei, a baby Francois langur.

She was born earlier this month and we’re told everyone is doing well.

Francois langurs are an endangered species and this is the second successful breeding of the species at the zoo.

You can check out Lei and her family exploring their home in the rare animal conservation center and Zoo 360 trails.