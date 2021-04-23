MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – A small fire broke out at a building in Delaware County Friday morning. It happened on 30 East State Street in Media, around 8:30 a.m.
There was only minor damage to the building. Burn marks were visible along the side of the building.
No one was injured.
Authorities are working to figure out what caused the fire.