BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Dangerous conditions for drivers on the road. The reason? Children and teenagers riding their bikes in and out of traffic.

Crowds of kids on bikes are creating dangerous conditions for drivers. The problem is being reported across the region, including in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

On Thursday, Bensalem police launched an online reporting tool for residents and drivers who see this brazen bike behavior.

But it’s not just happening here, and officials warn it will only get worse as the weather gets warmer.

“We really want the parents to be aware of their kids who say they are going out for a bike ride, potentially this is something they could be doing,” Gloucester Township Police Lt. Jason Gittens said.

Gloucester Township officials have a warning for parents.

Video police posted on their YouTube page showed dozens of juveniles on bikes weaving in and out of oncoming traffic and doing wheelies as trucks and traffic are forced to dodge them along Somerdale Road.

“It’s very, very dangerous,” Gittens said.

And it’s not an isolated incident.

“The community is really concerned as far as a child getting hurt,” said Michelle Liberty.

Across the Delaware River, Bensalem’s director of safety describes what’s happening.

“These kids are playing chicken with the cars, they are being obscene with people, cursing at them, screaming at them,” Fred Harran said.

“They are rude, they don’t respect anyone. It’s not kids having fun because they are in the street and they are dangerous,” Bensalem resident Nancy MacGuire said.

And as for why, one answer keeps coming up.

“I have been seeing them ride up and down with their iPhones out making TikToks,” one man said.

But officials aren’t liking this internet trend, instead, taking a stand against the swarms.

“A lot of the things they are doing are motor vehicle violations,” Harran said.

Bensalem police say if caught, they’ll be handing out citations and taking the bikes.

Philadelphia police say they have also confiscated more than 150 ATVs, dirt bikes and more since the start of the year.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.