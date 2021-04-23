PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Charges have been filed in the Philadelphia shooting death of two women – a mother and a grandmother. The suspect is Byron McDonald. He’s now facing murder and related charges.
Police say he fatally shot his son’s grandmother, 50-year-old Tamara Aikens, and the boy’s mother, 25-year-old Morgan Braxton.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Will You Receive A Plus-Up Payment?
McDonald was taken into custody after an Amber Alert was issued for the 3-year-old son he shared with Braxton.READ MORE: Willingboro High School Senior Yahsinn Robinson Fatally Shot Outside Of Home, Burlington County Prosecutor's Office Says
McDonald and the boy were found earlier this month at a hotel near the airport.MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf To Discuss Efforts To Reduce Gun Violence In Philadelphia
District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to provide additional details during a press conference at 1 p.m. Friday.