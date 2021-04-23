CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Byron McDonald, Local, Morgan Braxton, Tamara Aikens

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Charges have been filed in the Philadelphia shooting death of two women – a mother and a grandmother. The suspect is Byron McDonald. He’s now facing murder and related charges.

Byron McDonald

Police say he fatally shot his son’s grandmother, 50-year-old Tamara Aikens, and the boy’s mother, 25-year-old Morgan Braxton.

McDonald was taken into custody after an Amber Alert was issued for the 3-year-old son he shared with Braxton.

McDonald and the boy were found earlier this month at a hotel near the airport.

District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to provide additional details during a press conference at 1 p.m. Friday.