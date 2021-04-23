ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police say two people were killed when a tractor-trailer hauling watermelons hit a bridge on the New Jersey Turnpike Thursday night. The crash happened in the northbound inner lanes near the I-195 interchange in Robbinsville Township, Mercer, around 9:22 p.m.

Investigators say the tractor-trailer veered off to the right, crashed into a guardrail and then into a concrete bridge support.

The male truck driver was ejected and killed. A male passenger in the tractor-trailer was also killed.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Watermelons were scattered all over the roadway. Cleanup efforts continued throughout the night.

CBS3 captured the moment crews tried hauling the truck away. As they were putting it on the bed, the semi split in two.

The right lane of the northbound inner roadway was closed for approximately six hours and the north outer roadway was closed prior to the crash for construction.

The crash remains under investigation.

