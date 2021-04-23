PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a teen is fighting for his life after a shooting in the city’s Logan section. Chopper 3 was over the scene at West Rockland Street.Crowds Of Kids On Bikes 'Playing Chicken With Cars' Across Region, Police Warn
Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot once in the chest and is now in critical condition at the hospital.
Police say they haven’t made any arrests at this time.
The shooting comes less than an hour after a 14-year-old was critically injured in a West Philly shooting.
