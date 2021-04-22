PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The University of Pennsylvania is joining Rutgers University in requiring students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to return to campus this fall. Move-in for the 2021 school year is scheduled for Aug. 25.

Students can be exempt from the vaccination for medical or religious reasons only.

“Exceptions will only be provided for medical or religious reasons,” a statement from school officials read. “Students should plan on being fully vaccinated (i.e., two weeks after the last dose of the vaccine) before they return to campus for the fall semester. For any students who have not been vaccinated by the time they return to campus, the University will provide vaccination clinics, however, students will need to quarantine for two weeks after receiving their first dose.”

The university says students should still expect to wear masks in many campus settings, testing and contact tracing for COVID-19 may still be necessary, and large gatherings may still be limited or modified.

Last month, Rutgers University announced it is requiring students enrolled for the 2021 fall semester to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Students can request an exemption from the vaccination for medical or religious reasons.

Any student enrolled in a fully remote online degree program and individuals participating in online-only continuing education programs will not be required to get the vaccine.

Rutgers has received approval from the State of New Jersey to administer vaccines on campus to faculty, staff and students once vaccine supplies are available. More information will be released at a later date.

Other colleges around the country are also requiring students to get the coronavirus vaccine.

For more information on the University of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan, click here.