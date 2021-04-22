PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The big weather story in the Philadelphia region is it’s going to be cold and windy. A few wind-driven snow showers cannot be ruled out far north and west of the city through the afternoon. Closer to Philadelphia, we should see a nice mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with temperatures running about 16 degrees below normal.

Winds will gust up to 35 mph this afternoon before diminishing through the overnight.

Temperatures will once again hover either at or below freezing tonight — prompting a Freeze Watch across the Philadelphia suburbs and parts of South Jersey.

A great reminder to bring pets inside and cover any sensitive vegetation that may not survive another night under harsh temperatures.

Friday morning isn’t the exception we will once again wake up to chilly temperatures with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

The afternoon, however, looks like a treat.

Temperatures will rebound nicely into the mid-60s, winds should relax and skies will be mostly sunny.

Rain looks to dampen part of the weekend, but we aren’t tracking a washout.

Saturday starts dry, though clouds will build through the day and rain chances quickly return Saturday evening.

Rain looks to linger into Sunday morning before we dry out on Sunday afternoon.

Early next week looks dry with a nice warm-up ahead.