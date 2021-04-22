PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young fan stole the show at the Phillies’ game Wednesday afternoon when the toddler tried to eat a home run ball that went into the left-field stands.

It was Phillies centerfielder Mickey Moniak’s first career major-league home run, but it was 1-year-old Eddie Sharkey who stole the show at Citizens Bank Park.

everyone knows baseballs just taste better at the ballpark. pic.twitter.com/KRT5ADbFxr — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 21, 2021

Somerton resident Mike Sharkey originally caught that home run ball. He gave it to his son Mikey, and because Mikey is such a great big brother, he handed the ball to Eddie.

Eddie did what most 1-year-olds would do. He proceeded to put it in his mouth. But you could see mom, trying to prevent that.

“I tried to get it away from him as soon as I saw it going toward his mouth,” Krissy Sharkey said. “So, hopefully, it didn’t even get to his mouth.”

That ball was special and it’s customary for MLB players to keep their first home run balls. So, the Phillies struck a deal with the Sharkey family.

“The kids got a bunch of Phanatic stuff, Philly Phanatic stuff,” Krissy Sharkey said. “They were very excited to see him and they gave us tickets to see another game and a signed ball.”

That deal was pretty sweet.

The family may even get a signed ball from Moniak himself.

But the Starkey’s are team players too and even their littlest fans will continue to support the Fightin’ Phils.

“Go Phillies,” Mikey said.

Krissy Sharkey says the Phillies have their contact information, and Moniak may send the family a signed ball.