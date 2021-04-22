PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drexel University is among a growing number of institutions requiring college students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus for in-person learning this fall. Drexel announced that all undergraduate and graduate students must be vaccinated by the start of the fall 2021 semester, and more colleges are making it mandatory to be on campus.

Medical experts say the highest levels of COVID-19 infections right now is young adults.

Universities in the area are preparing to welcome students back on campus, but that comes with stipulations, including being fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

University campuses will soon see an influx of students ready for in-person learning.

“I love being in the classroom, learning with other people,” Jacobo Arango, a Penn student, said.

“We’re all looking forward to going back to normal,” Drexel student Serena Lawhorn said.

So far, the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel and Lehigh University now require undergrad and graduate students to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

“It really ensures the safety of as many people on campus but off-campus as well,” Penn student Gabrielle Ryu said.

All three schools will offer exceptions for medical and religious reasons, but law experts say there may be some pushback for requiring an emergency-use vaccine.

“I can’t imagine there won’t be litigation around it and it’s almost impossible to predict,” Charles Gibbs, an attorney with McMonagle Perri, said.

Eyewitness News asked if this is legal for a university to require students to be vaccinated.

“People are now vaccinated for chickenpox, measles, mumps, rubella,” Gibbs said. “COVID-19 will be the new thing.”

Come fall, these universities are preparing for full capacity. Activities, sports and art performances will be back in full effect.

Penn said vaccine expectations for faculty and staff are under consideration and an update will be given later.