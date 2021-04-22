LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The Lancaster District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday morning the body of missing teenager Linda Stoltzfoos has been found. At a news conference, authorities revealed police discovered the victim’s remains in a rural area of Lancaster County.

“Our hearts go out to the family as they process this news,” Lancaster District Attorney Heather Adams said.

An exhaustive 10-month search for missing Amish teenager Linda Stoltzfoos has finally concluded.

“Law enforcement searched extensively for Linda’s body since June of last year,” Adams said.

The 18-year-old had been missing since last June. That’s when prosecutors say she was kidnapped while walking home from church. Prosecutors had charged 35-year-old Justo Smoker with killing her even though police had not yet found her body. Now, that’s changed.

Authorities revealed police discovered the victim’s body in Ronks, Lancaster County, near the same place where the suspect had worked.

“Investigators have reason to believe that Smoker original killed Linda within hours of her kidnapping on June 21 and buried her behind the business on Harvest Drive in Ronks where Linda’s stockings and bra had previously been discovered and where Smoker’s car had been seen,” Adams said.

Officials say Wednesday’s discovery occurred on the exact ten-month anniversary of Linda’s kidnapping – and capped over 15,000 man-hours of searching for the teen.

The coroner is set to do an autopsy Friday to explain the cause of death.