PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 20-year-old man has died after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 600 block of Greene Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the man was shot at least five times in the chest and torso.
He was transported to Jefferson University Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small says the incident was caught on video, which shows three men exiting a vehicle and firing at least 12 shots at the victim.
Police say the suspects took off in a black or dark-colored Jeep with tinted windows.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.