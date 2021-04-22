ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police say two people were killed when a tractor-trailer hauling watermelons hit a bridge on the New Jersey Turnpike Thursday night. Chopper 3 was over the scene in the northbound inner lanes near the I-195 interchange in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County.
Police say no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Watermelons are scattered all over the roadway. Traffic is barely getting by.
There is no word at this time on what led to the crash.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.