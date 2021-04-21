PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Today is National Administrative Professionals Day. It’s a celebration of all the people who keep offices running smoothly.

I got the chance to sneak in on a Zoom interview to thank one of those people personally — Deborah Moore, who has been working for the Philadelphia School District for 48 years.

Moore started with the school district on March 12, 1973, the same year Hank Aaron hit his 700th home run, and Richard Nixon started his second term.

The old Board of Public Education building was at 21st and Winter Streets.

“March of 1973, Ukee, I really, I really was interested in education. I saw the need for me to be in the profession that I’m in right now, working with directors administrators, principals, superintendents,” Moore said.

Moore has worked for the school district through 10 presidents and, of course, COVID.

“It’s been a little challenging for all of us, all of us stuck together and we got through it,” she said.

Moore says it’s been a wonderful run.

“No Ukee, I am not stopping and for those who think I’m stopping, I am not. I’ve been here since 1973 and I’m going to continue,” she said.

Moore said it’s been an honor and privilege every day to serve children, and we thank you for all you have done and will do.

To all administrative professionals, much love to you and thank you.