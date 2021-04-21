Philadelphia Police Officer Injured In Hunting Park Crash While Responding To Shooting In Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia police officer was injured after a crash in Hunting Park. It happened at Erie Avenue and Old York Road, around 6 a.m. Wednesday.Former Philadelphia Chief Public Defender Joins CBS3 To Discuss Derek Chauvin's Conviction In Murder Of George Floyd
The officer was heading to a shooting at Wyoming Avenue and D Street in Feltonville when the crash happened. Police say a man there was shot in the back.
The shooting victim was taken to Temple Hospital in an unknown condition.
The officer was also taken to Temple Hospital. No word on the officer's condition.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.