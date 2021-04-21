PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is making it easier for residents 16 years and older to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment. The city is now letting you make an appointment on your own.

Up until Wednesday, residents needed to receive an invitation from the city’s health department.

THIS JUST IN: @PHLPublicHealth is now allowing Philadelphians to directly set an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine! Check out our list of vaccine clinics and sign up for you appointment today: https://t.co/WN0Jyy72WP #VaxUpPhilly — Philadelphia DBHIDS (@DBHIDS) April 21, 2021

Philadelphia residents who want a vaccine can sign up by clicking here.

City officials on Wednesday announced 650 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the citywide total to 135,048. Eighteen new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported Wednesday.

According to the city’s website, as of Wednesday, 20.6% of Philadelphia residents are fully vaccinated while 31.7% have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The city last week expanded vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 years and older.

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said last week the expansion was due to vaccine supplies outpacing demand. The city was originally scheduled to expand eligibility on Monday.

“This week we heard from an increasing number of hospitals and pharmacies and our mass vaccination sites that they’re having difficulty filling the vaccination spots,” Farley said last Friday. “We don’t want those vaccination slots to go unused.”