2 Injured In Violent Crash In Philadelphia's Mayfair Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A violent crash has left at least two people injured in Philadelphia's Mayfair section. It happened on the 4300 block of Cottman Avenue, just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say a car was speeding when it rear-ended another car. It then careened into several parked cars.
Despite the impact, two people suffered only minor injuries.
No word yet on possible charges.