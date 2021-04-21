Man Fighting For His Life After Shot Multiple Times In Philadelphia's Logan Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Logan section. Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at 13th and Albanus Streets.
They say the 32-year-old victim was shot multiple times.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say there was a house party nearby but it's unknown if it's related to the incident.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.