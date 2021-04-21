LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The body of missing Amish teenager Linda Stoltzfoos has been found in Lancaster County, according to her family. Earlier Wednesday, officials in Lancaster County said they had found human remains in a rural area of eastern Lancaster County while searching for the missing Amish woman.
The 18-year-old Stoltzfoos has been missing since last June.
The coroner says an autopsy must be done to confirm the identity of the remains and a cause of death.
Prosecutors previously charged Justo Smoker with killing her even though they had not found her body at that point.
Prosecutors say Stoltzfoos was kidnapped on June 21, 2020, while walking home from church.