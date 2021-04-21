CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Lancaster County News, Linda Stoltzfoos, Local

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials in Lancaster County say they’ve found human remains in the search for this missing Amish woman. Eighteen-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos has been missing since last June.

Investigators have not said yet if the remains found Wednesday belong to Stoltzfoos.

Prosecutors previously charged Justo Smoker with killing her even though they had not found her body at that point.

Prosecutors say Stoltzfoos was kidnapped on June 21, 2020, while walking home from church.