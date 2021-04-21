LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials in Lancaster County say they’ve found human remains in the search for this missing Amish woman. Eighteen-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos has been missing since last June.South Jersey High School Student Helping People With Autism, First Responders With Special Decal
Investigators have not said yet if the remains found Wednesday belong to Stoltzfoos.
Prosecutors previously charged Justo Smoker with killing her even though they had not found her body at that point.
Prosecutors say Stoltzfoos was kidnapped on June 21, 2020, while walking home from church.