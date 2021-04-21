PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia athletes and teams are speaking out about the guilty conviction of Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd last May. Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts including second-degree murder. He faces a max sentence of 40 years in prison.

Phillies legend Jimmy Rollins tweeted his reaction, “Now we can take a breath…… but the work must continue #accountability.”

Now we can take a breath………but the work must continue #accountability https://t.co/yafxTbEz16 — Jimmy Rollins (@JimmyRollins11) April 20, 2021

Eagles Safety Rodney McLeod tweeted, “Justice was served today! Thank you God. My heart is still with George Floyd’s family and friends. We can not let this end here, it is far from over. More work must be done!”

Justice was served today! Thank you God. My heart is still with George Floyd’s family and friends. We can not let this end here, it is far from over. More work must be done! — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) April 20, 2021

Former Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith, an active voice in the community, posted on Twitter following the conviction, “I can’t believe what I just saw. They finally got one case right. GUILTY!!! Prayers up for the Floyd family.”

I can’t believe what I just saw. They finally got one case right. GUILTY!!! Prayers up for the Floyd family. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 20, 2021

Former Eagle Chris Long tweeted, “Now leave him in there,” shortly after the verdict was read.

Now leave him in there. — baseball knowing king chris long (@JOEL9ONE) April 20, 2021

The NFL Players Association released a statement on Twitter, saying, ” Today’s verdict tis an encouraging step in the right direction for our country following the senseless murder of George Floyd and our heart goes out to his family — and all the families — who seek justice. However, there is still much work to be done. We will continue fighting for equity and meaningful change through our Social Justice Taskforce, the Alliance for Criminal Justice Reform and by supporting the grassroots efforts of our player members within their communities. #BlackLivesMatter.”

The NLFPA also tweeted support for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which bans chokeholds at the federal level, changes the standard of justifiable use of force from “reasonable” to “necessary,” requires federal law enforcement to wear body cameras and marked federal police vehicles to have dashboard cameras, and creates a nationwide police misconduct registry.

The NFLPA says NFL players, including Eagles Safety Rodney McLeod, are joining actors, coaches and artists in the Alliance for Criminal Justice Reform and will lobby to help push the Act forward.

The NFL released a statement saying, “Today’s outcome in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis does not undo the loss of life. Mr. George Floyd should be here with us today. Our hearts remain with the Floyd family, and we understand the pain, anger and frustration does not go away even when justice is delivered. Importantly, even as we identify reasons for hope, we must continue to help move our society toward a more equal and just tomorrow. We are proud to partner with NFL players and clubs and remain committed to do the important work needed to make positive change in our society.”

The Philadelphia Flyers tweeted a statement saying, “The murder of George Floyd last summer impacted our entire country – and our organization was no different. His senseless death was yet another heartbreaking example of the injustices that Black Americans and Americans of color face each and every day. Over the last year, we’ve re-committed ourselves to supporting social justice, and that continues today, tomorrow, and into the future. The Flyers organization will always be a place that supports and welcomes everyone. We know there’s much more work to be done to make racial justice a reality in our country, and we’re committed to being part of the solution.”

The Sixers and NBA also took to social media.

“Today’s verdict, which found Derek Chauvin guilty of all charges in the murder of George Floyd, represents a step towards accountability. While the outcome of the trial may deliver a sense of relief, it will not bring back the life that was tragically taken. We know that full justice will only be achieved with systemic change. Our thoughts are with Mr. Floyd’s family and friends, and extend to all those affected. Last year, many of us made a pledge to address systemic racism. Now, more than ever, we must reaffirm our commitment to that fight. There is still so much more work to do,” the Sixers said in a statement.

Official @sixers statement on the murder of George Floyd and today’s guilty verdict: pic.twitter.com/Een2cmukSt — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) April 20, 2021

“George Floyd’s murder was a flash point for how we look at race and justice in our country, and we are pleased that justice appears to have been served. But we also recognize that there is much work to be done and the National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association, together with our newly-formed Social Justice Coalition, will redouble our efforts to advocate for meaningful change in the areas of criminal justice and policing,” said NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in a statement.