ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Atlantic County coronavirus vaccine mega-site will offer up to 700 walk-in vaccination appointments on select days this week. The walk-up vaccine appointments will be available on April 21-23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1 Convention Boulevard.
Walk-up appointments are being offered on a first-come first served basis while the supply lasts. Anyone who has registered online and made an appointment will be prioritized.READ MORE: 1 Person Dead Following Active Shooter Report Near Day Care Center, Wawa In Upper Macungie Township
Anyone over 16 years of age is eligible for the vaccine, regardless of immigration or insurance status. Individuals under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
IMPORTANT VACCINE UPDATE: The Atlantic County vaccine mega-site will offer up to 700 walk-in vaccinations appointments from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM on April 21st – April 23rd.⁰⁰Those who have registered online & made an appointment through https://t.co/qPVkCiATW9 will be prioritized.
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 20, 2021READ MORE: Former Philadelphia Chief Public Defender Joins CBS3 To Discuss Derek Chauvin's Conviction In Murder Of George Floyd
New Jersey officials say if anyone who shows up during the walk-in time slot does not receive a vaccination, the mega-site team will help them make an appointment for the following day or another day convenient for them.
There will be accommodations at the site including free parking and help for people who may need assistance.MORE NEWS: Brotherly Love: Garden Project In Wilmington Planting A Better Future For The Birds, Bees, More
For more information click here.