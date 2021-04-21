CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Atlantic County coronavirus vaccine mega-site will offer up to 700 walk-in vaccination appointments on select days this week. The walk-up vaccine appointments will be available on April 21-23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1 Convention Boulevard.

Walk-up appointments are being offered on a first-come first served basis while the supply lasts. Anyone who has registered online and made an appointment will be prioritized.

Anyone over 16 years of age is eligible for the vaccine, regardless of immigration or insurance status. Individuals under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

New Jersey officials say if anyone who shows up during the walk-in time slot does not receive a vaccination, the mega-site team will help them make an appointment for the following day or another day convenient for them.

There will be accommodations at the site including free parking and help for people who may need assistance.

For more information click here.