UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – One person is dead after an active shooter was reported early Wednesday morning in Lehigh County. Police are focusing their investigation at a Wawa on Route 100 and Industrial Boulevard in Upper Macungie Township.

Nearby, there is another large police scene in the parking lot of a day care. That’s where a body was discovered.

The Brookside Children’s Early Education Centers posted on Facebook, “Today an unfortunate situation occurred. An active shooter was on foot and police took him into custody at our Brookside Parkland site. Everyone is SAFE ♥️”

There is no word if anyone else was injured.

Businesses in that area remain on lockdown and multiple roads are closed as police continue their investigation.

BREAKING: Police presence in Upper Macungie, #LehighCounty due to reports of an active shooter near a day care center in the area of RT-100 & Industrial Blvd. This camera shows police cruisers blocking off some of the intersection at RT-222 at RT-100. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/qtidRKdhgp — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) April 21, 2021

The Fogelsville School says it will be closed Wednesday, and students and staff will be working from home.

