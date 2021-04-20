PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are expected to provide an update to the city’s COVID-19 response Tuesday. The press conference will be at 1 p.m. and streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: Philadelphia officials to provide COVID-19 response update.
- Who: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Managing director Tumar Alexander, and city health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley
- Time: 1 p.m.
- When: Tuesday, April 20
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming devices through CBSN Philly.
